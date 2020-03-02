3 killed in blast near football field in Afghanistan's Khost

Kabul [Afghanistan], Mar 2 (ANI): Three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a bomb-laden motorcycle exploded near a football field in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost on Monday, the provincial government said.

The incident took place near a football field in Nadir Shah Kot district of the province on Monday afternoon (local time), Khost governor's spokesperson Talib Khan Mangal said, as reported by Tolo News.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited.

The incident has come two days after the United States and the Taliban signed a historic peace deal in Qatar's capital city of Doha aimed at ending nearly 19-year-long war in the country. (ANI)

