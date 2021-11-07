3 killed in twin blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries in twin blasts in the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday.



Two explosions went off in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar followed by a shooting incident, Russian news agency Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness.

According to the Russian news agency, "three bodies were taken to the hospital following the explosions."

The Taliban are yet to officially comment on the incident. (ANI)

