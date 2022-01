Tashkent [Uzbekistan], January 1 (ANI/Xinhua): A gas explosion in a bath-house in the eastern Fergana region of Uzbekistan had killed three people and injured four others, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said Friday.



The explosion resulted in the collapse of the bath-house's roof and the emergency services carried out a rescue operation, it said.

A preliminary investigation is underway, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)