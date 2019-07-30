3 minors killed in Kandahar roadside blast

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): As many as three children were killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in a busy market in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

At least 23 other people, including six minors, suffered injuries in the attack that took place in Spin Boldak district, which shares a border with neighbouring Pakistan, TOLOnews reported.

Some of the children are in a critical condition, local health officials told the Afghan news outlet.

As of now, no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast comes a day after two US troops were killed in Kandahar province in an apparent insider attack. (ANI)

