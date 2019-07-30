Representative image
3 minors killed in Kandahar roadside blast

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:31 IST

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): As many as three children were killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in a busy market in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.
At least 23 other people, including six minors, suffered injuries in the attack that took place in Spin Boldak district, which shares a border with neighbouring Pakistan, TOLOnews reported.
Some of the children are in a critical condition, local health officials told the Afghan news outlet.
As of now, no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The blast comes a day after two US troops were killed in Kandahar province in an apparent insider attack. (ANI)

500 Sikh pilgrims cross Pak for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth celebrations

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A special 'jatha' of around 500 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan for Nankana Sahib on Tuesday to begin celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev from his birthplace on August 1.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:50 IST

Hope talks with N Korea will resume 'very soon', says Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], July 30 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is hopeful that working-level negotiations with North Korea will resume "very soon".

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:01 IST

Chaos in Hong Kong as protesters disrupt metro services

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): Thousands of commuters had a harrowing time on Tuesday after protesters blocked metro train services during the morning rush hour, in the latest anti-government demonstrations which have rocked Hong Kong for the last few months.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:23 IST

PoK: Protest erupts against Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project

Muzaffarabad [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir], July 30 (ANI): Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to protest against the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower plant and construction of other dams in the region.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:21 IST

Seventy-seven injured in Hong Kong bus mishap

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): At least 77 people were injured after two buses collided outside the Tai Lam Tunnel here on Tuesday morning.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:58 IST

Baltimore's numbers worst on crime, economy: Trump chides Elijah...

Washington DC [USA], July 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday continued his attack on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration, and Baltimore city from where he hails, claiming that is "worst" in terms of crime rate and economy in the country.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:55 IST

Chinese Defence White Paper is full of self-praise

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): The Defence White Paper that China's leaders released on July 24, the country's first such document in four years, spent much of its time justifying Beijing's military buildup and regurgitating frayed arguments about why it is a force for good in a troubled and complex wor

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:30 IST

Forced conversions are un-Islamic, says Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has described the practice of forced conversions as un-Islamic and said that those who do so are unaware of the history of Islam.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:00 IST

4 school students killed by security forces in central Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], July 30 (ANI): At least five protesters, including four high school students, have been shot dead after security forces opened fire on a student protest in the central Sudanese city of El-Obeid on Monday (local time), opposition groups have said.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:52 IST

Death toll in Rawalpindi plane crash rises to 19

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): The death toll in the plane crash at a residential area near Rabi Plaza in Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Tuesday rose to 19.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:01 IST

Boris Johnson moves into 10 Downing Street with girlfriend...

London [UK], July 30 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday moved into 10 Downing Street with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, putting an end to speculation whether she would join him at his new residence.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:01 IST

Saudi-led airstrike on market kills 13 in northern Yemen

Sanaa [Yemen], July 30 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed when a Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a popular market in Yemen's northern province of Saada on Monday evening (local time), residents and a medic said.

