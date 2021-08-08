3 terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan's Lahore

Punjab [Pakistan], August 8 (ANI): A Pakistan counter-terrorism unit on Sunday shot down three terrorists during an exchange of fire in Lahore.

Punjab province's Counter-Terrorism Department killed three alleged terrorists, who were planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments, ARY News reported.

The department's spokesperson said that a raid was conducted by the Lahore CTD in the Ferozewala area where the three alleged terrorists rented a house.



"The three deceased terrorism suspects are Ehsan Ullah, Naimat Ullah and Abdul Salam and were shot dead during an operation conducted after a coordinated information and intelligence gathering," said the department's spokesperson.

In another incident from Sindh, a former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was killed in Karachi the last night.

Local police said the leader was shot down in New Karachi's Khamiso Goth by unidentified armed men on a motorcycle. The PPP leader died on the spot and later her body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medical examination. (ANI)

