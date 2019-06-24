3 terrorists killed in Karachi, claims Pakistan police

Karachi [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by Pakistani armed forces in Karachi late on Sunday.

After getting a tip-off, the police and intelligence agencies conducted an operation and during the exchange of fire, the terrorists were killed. However, two of their accomplices managed to escape.

The police have claimed that the trio was planning to "carry out sabotage activities" in Karachi.

The police have also recovered a suicide jacket, hand grenades and large quantity of arms from their possession. (ANI)

