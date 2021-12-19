3 terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan Army

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Pakistan security forces have killed three terrorists including an acquaintance of Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, a top leader of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Pakistan's the military's media affairs wing --Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)-- said Ghafoor alias Jaleel, a close acquaintance of TTP's Faqir Mohammad, was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur district, Dawn reported.

Ghafoor was involved in many terrorist activities, the ISPR said, adding that a security official was injured during the exchange of fire in the operation.



Separately, the ISPR said, two more terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in the Boya area of North Waziristan district.

"The terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad Khel Village towards Vezda Sar and [were] killed during an exchange of fire," according to the ISPR.

The killings have been reported a day after sources in the TTP claimed that Faqir Mohammad had escaped unhurt from a suspected drone strike on a safe house in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday.

Faqir Mohammad was arrested by the previous US-backed Kabul government and spent years in Afghanistan's notorious Bagram prison, but was released after the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country in August. (ANI)

