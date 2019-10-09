30 Afghans killed in US airstrike in Farah in May: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 9 (ANI): At least 30 civilians were killed and nine others had sustained injuries in a US-led airstrike in the western Afghan province of Farah in May, the United Nations has said in a report.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on Wednesday released a report cited by Tolo News said that the airstrike took place in Bakwa district, and that civilian houses were hit during the airstrike.

On May 5, the Afghan Ministry of Interior had announced that 68 illicit narcotic-processing factories were targeted in an airstrike in Bakwa, Farah.

The MoI report also claimed that "150 Taliban were killed and 40 were wounded" in these attacks.

But the residents denied this the claim, saying that the victims were civilians. (ANI)

