30 killed, 45 injured in airstrike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:13 IST

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Sept 19 (ANI): At least 30 people were killed and 45 others suffered injuries in a raid conducted by the Afghan security forces, backed by US air support, in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.
The strike hit the district of Khoghyani in Nangarhar province on Wednesday, Tolo News.
However, the government has confirmed death of only 10 people.
The strike has come at the time when the Taliban has escalated its offensive in the war-torn nation following the collapse of US Taliban peace talks.
This also comes as elections in Afghanistan are scheduled for later this month. President Ashraf Ghani is seeking his second term.
Taliban has warned its fighters will intensify their campaign against the Afghan government and foreign forces to dissuade people from voting in the September 28 vote. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:46 IST

