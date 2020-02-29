30 killed, 60 injured as train collides with bus in Pakistan

Sindh [Pakistan], Feb 29 (ANI): At least 30 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri railway station of Sindh province on Friday night.

According to Dawn, the fatalities are expected to rise as several injured were in a critical condition, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Express train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi when it rammed with a passenger bus, Dawn reported.

"It was a very horrible accident [...] the bus was split into three parts," said Sukkur Police AIG Dr Jamil Ahmed, adding that the impact of the collision was such that the bus was dragged almost 150-200 feet by the train.

More than 60 people were also shifted to Sukkur hospital. (ANI)

