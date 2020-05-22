30 new COVID-19 cases in Nepal, total count reaches 487

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 22 (ANI): As many as 30 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nepal, taking the total number of cases in the country to 487, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu and Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan on the samples of 30 individuals from Nawalparasi, Kapilvastu, Chitwan and Sarlahi districts came out positive for the coronavirus," the Health Ministry was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post on Friday.

The total number of cases includes 3 deaths and 49 cases of recoveries.

On Thursday, Nepal had reported 30 coronavirus cases and its third COVID-19 death.

A 41-year-old man of Madane Rural Municipality-6 of Gulmi who had tested positive for the infection died on Thursday morning.

Of those infected with the coronavirus in Nepal, a total of 396 patients are below the age of 40 years.(ANI)

