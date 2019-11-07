30 people killed in attack on mining company's in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Nov 7 (Sputnik/ ANI): About 30 people were killed and multiple people injured in an attack on a convoy belonging to the Semafo mining company in eastern Burkina Faso, Lofaso news outlet reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian gold producer said its convoy, comprising five buses that were transporting the company's employees, contractors and suppliers, came under attack on a road between Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the country's Est region.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a spate of terrorist attacks, in which more than 500 people were killed and over 280,000 displaced including more than 9,000 pupils.

The West African country has seen an upsurge of terror attacks over the last few days. (Sputnik/ANI)

