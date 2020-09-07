300 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after being stranded at sea for months

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 7 (ANI): Nearly 300 Rohingya refugees reached Aceh province in Indonesia on Monday after they were stranded at sea for the last six months, according to media reports.

The Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, were spotted by local fishermen several kilometres off the coast of Lhokseumawe, authorities said.

Nearly one million Rohingyas, who fled from their native Myanmar in 2018 to escape atrocities from the armed forces, are living in refugee camps across the world, mostly in Bangladesh.

Human traffickers conduct operations by promising the Rohingyas a better livelihood.

Common destinations include Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to name a few.

The United Nations has expressed concerns over the plight of Rohingyas and urged Myanmar to stop its military campaign against the community and take them back into the country. (ANI)

