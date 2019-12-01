31 ISIS terrorists surrender to Afghan forces in Achin district: Defence Ministry

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Dec 01 (ANI): As many as 31 Islamic State terrorists, along with 62 women and children have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the government said on Saturday.

The terrorists gave themselves in to the security forces in the Achin district, Sputnik reported, citing a government's press release.

A number of heavy and light weapons were also seized.

On November 16, 18 Islamic State terrorists along with 24 women and 31 children surrendered to Afghan forces in the Achin district.

The government has maintained that has said that the increase in the number of surrenders is due to ramped-up military operations">military operations by the forces. (ANI)

