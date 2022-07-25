310 people killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): As many as 310 people were killed and 295 others were injured in separate rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 14, media reported quoting National Disaster Management Authority.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in several states in Pakistan. A total of 175 people including women and children were killed, as per NDMA on Sunday

The heavy downpour has caused several houses and villages to be submerged, standing crops and infrastructure was damaged and many remote areas were cut off from the rest of the population due to destroyed roads, Xinhua reported.



Over 5,500 houses, several bridges and shops across the country were partially or fully damaged, the NDMA said.

Due to heavy rainfall across Pakistan, several incidents of people getting electrocuted have come to light, Xinhua reported.

Rainwater has accumulated on the main roads and streets and has caused a disruption in the flow of traffic, and the accumulated water has caused several vehicles and motorcycles to break down on the streets.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted more rains in the coming days, saying the monsoon spell would remain active during the ongoing week.

The weather office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert as heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and waterlogging in several cities across the country, and may trigger landslides in northern areas of Pakistan. (ANI)

