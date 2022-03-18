32 school children injured in Sri Lanka bus accident

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 18 (ANI): Thirty-two school children were injured after a bus crashed into a tree in Sri Lanka's Walasmulla on Friday, media reported citing police.

According to Police, the accident was occurred due to a brake failure while the students were returning from an educational trip, Xinhua News Agency reported.



The injured children have been rushed to the Walasmulla hospital by local residents.

According to a news agency, Sri Lanka faces a high number of road accidents with 52 fatal motor accidents reported from December 25 to 31, 2021 alone, which left 53 people dead, police said.

According to official figures, a total of 2,365 fatal motor accidents were reported in 2021, resulting in the deaths of 2,461 people, it added. (ANI)

