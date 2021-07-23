Passengers stuck in submerged waters in Hainan province (Photo Credit - CNN)
33 dead, 8 missing in China's flood-hit Henan

Zhengzhou [China], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Torrential rain has affected about 3 million people in central China's Henan Province, with 33 reported dead and eight still missing as of 4 am Thursday, local authorities said.

A total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, said the provincial emergency management department.
Rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan (about 188.6 million US dollars). (ANI/Xinhua)

