'34 Baloch civilians abducted by Pakistan security forces in 10 days'

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): Many Balochistan civilians including students and social activists are becoming targets of enforced abduction by Pakistani security forces, reported Human Rights Council of Balochistan, Hakkpaan, a non-profit and non-partisan human rights group based in Balochistan.

In the first 10 days of February, at least 34 civilians were abducted by Pakistani security forces. One was killed and the whereabouts and fates of 30 civilians remain unknown.

The only concern for the group is not the abduction but they also said that many incidents went unreported due to the media blackout. In other cases, the group said, relatives of the forcefully disappeared have been told to keep silent or their loved ones will suffer the repercussions in the security forces' prisons.



This report by Balochistan's Human Rights Council comes at a time when last week an attack on security forces by the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) guerrillas in Kech killed at least 10 Pakistan soldiers.

Ten persons were disappeared from district Panjgur, nine from Kech, five from Noshki and three each from Quetta and Sibi whereas one each from Harnai, Khuzdar, Dera Murad Jamali, and Dera Bugti, reported the non-profit human rights group.

Hakkpann reported that 31 persons were abducted by the Frontier Corps, Pakistan's paramilitary forces, and one each by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Rangers and personnel of intelligence agencies in plain clothes.

Earlier, a Baloch political activist, Munir Mengal, said that military and terror groups are suppressing locals in Balochistan.

"There is a military rule and the other rule is the rule of terrorist organizations, who are the assets of the Pakistani state. Pakistan state is using those terrorist organizations to eliminate the Baloch nationalists with an aim to deeply penetrate Balochistan. No organization - be it the judiciary or police - are irrelevant with respect to the abuse of rights inside Balochistan," said Munir. (ANI)

