3.4 magnitude quake hits Nepal's Bhaktapur district

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale struck Anantalingeshwor of Bhaktapur district on Thursday morning.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred around Anantalingeshwor at 8:14 am (local time).

Slight tremor was felt in and around Kathmandu Valley. (ANI)

