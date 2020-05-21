3.4 magnitude quake hits Nepal's Bhaktapur district

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale struck Anantalingeshwor of Bhaktapur district on Thursday morning.
According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred around Anantalingeshwor at 8:14 am (local time).
Slight tremor was felt in and around Kathmandu Valley. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 21, 2020 09:25 IST
