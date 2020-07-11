35 people died in flooding and landslides: Nepal PM

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 11 (ANI): A total of 35 people have died in flooding and landslides so far, said Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday during his address to the nation.

Speaking on the number people repatriated to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said, "A total of 2,88,864 people have entered Nepal from India and a total of 23,254 people have returned from various countries."

On the recent political situation in the country, the PM said, "Attention of general public must have been dragged on by the political issues and references. It is common to have such kind of interest and enthusiasm. Rise of the political issues at the time of dealing with the pandemic and natural calamities is not new. Dispute and discussion in between any of the political parties are internal issues."

He further said, "Responsibility of taking that sort of discussion to a conclusion lies on the concerned political party and the leaders. These sort of discussions, consultations and dissent are entirely their internal and sometimes a regular phenomenon. These issues will be solved by the party and concerned leaders through dialogue. Patience and restraint is required for it."

"The ongoing political scenario might have increased concern and sensibility about political stability, durability and established system in many. I want to make them assured, in order to increase unity amongst Nepali, protect on the Federal Republic of the nation, uplift the national self-respect, sovereign power and territorial integrity, I would stand firm and endeavor. In this hour of time no one can repel from their duty of protecting people's lives by involving themselves in internal disputes or problems. I always have been reiterating that the government would never fall back from its duty to protect people from disease and hunger. Therefore, my and Government under my leadership has focused entirely on protecting the people's life and property from pandemic and calamities," PM Oli concluded. (ANI)

