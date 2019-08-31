Representative image
Representative image

35 Taliban terrorists killed in clash with Afghan forces in Kunduz

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:51 IST

Kunduz [Afghanistan], Aug 31 (ANI): At least 35 Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan forces in the clash which took place in Kunduz on Saturday.
The terrorist group launched a massive assault on Kunduz at 1 am (local time) when its terrorists attacked the city from multiple directions.
TOLO news quoted National Directorate of Security saying that at least 35 Taliban fighters, including a key commander of the group, were killed in Afghan forces retaliation.
Three security forces members were killed and 11 others have been wounded in the clashes with the Taliban.
However, the Taliban had claimed that they have killed atleast 10 Afghan police officers in the clashes.
Al Jazeera quoted Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid as saying that their attack resulted in the capture of several important buildings.
"The Taliban attacked Kunduz city from several directions this morning. We are in the city now capturing government buildings one after the other," he told reporters.
The attack comes even as Taliban and US continue to talk to figure out a deal under which thousands of US troops may leave the war-torn in exchange for the guarantee by the former that
The US currently has about 14,000 service members in Afghanistan, and the move would reduce troop levels to one of the lowest points in the history of the 18-year long war.
The attack also comes a day after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his country to cut its military forces in Afghanistan to 8600 troops after it reaches the peace deal with the Taliban. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:11 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan visits Moscow ahead of PM's EEF engagements

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) as the Chief Guest, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, held a string of official engagements here from August 29 to 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:26 IST

Police fire water cannon, teargas as Hong Kong protest heats up

Hong Kong [China], Aug 31 (ANI): The police fired water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to dispel the crowd of protesters as they defied the police ban and marched towards police headquarters in Hong Kong's central Wan Chai for 13th consecutive weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:22 IST

1,000 surplus employees laid off by Pak's flag carrier PIA

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has laid off nearly 1,000 surplus employees in a bid to reduce its operational costs, said PIA president and Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:30 IST

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) Secretary General Jurgen Stock on Saturday called on Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:39 IST

Pilot killed, child injured in aeroplane accident in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A two-passenger Sigma aeroplane made a hard landing on Saturday in Russia's Moscow Region, killing the pilot and injuring a 12-year-old girl, local emergency services said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:20 IST

Our sister hasn't been returned, says brother of abducted Sikh girl

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Surendra Singh, the brother of the 19-year-old Jagjit Kaur, who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, on Saturday said that her sister has not been returned yet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:54 IST

Hong Kong protesters march despite police ban

Hong Kong [China], Aug 31 (ANI): Despite police ban and arrest of several prominent activists, hundreds of demonstrators marched towards police headquarters in central Wan Chai for 13th consecutive weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:45 IST

US: WSC organises event to hight enforced disappearances in Pakistan

New York [US], Aug 31 (ANI): To highlight the issue of enforced disappearances in Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan by the state agencies, World Sindhi Congress (WSC) organised an event in New York on International day for enforced disappearances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:00 IST

Hurricane Dorian becomes 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The Hurricane Dorian which is moving towards Florida has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm, said National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:57 IST

As Pak tom-toms over Kartarpur, Sikhs finding it difficult to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Even as Pakistan tom-toms about the work it is doing for the Kartarpur Corridor, the Sikhs continue to face discrimination in the country and face difficulties even to safely practice their faith.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:54 IST

Pakistan ready for 'conditional dialogue' with India: Shah...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready for a "conditional dialogue" with India, reported Dunya News quoted a foreign News Agency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:39 IST

Afghanistan: Taliban launches assault in Kunduz, killing 10...

Kunduz (Afghanistan), Aug 31 (ANI): The Taliban has launched a major offensive in the city of Kunduz, killing atleast 10 Afghan police officers on Saturday.

Read More
iocl