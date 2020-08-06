39 injured in attack at rally in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 6 (ANI): A grenade attack at an anti-India rally here left 39 people injured on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The explosion occurred near the main truck that was part of the rally organised by Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) in Gulshan-i-Iqbal area, a JI spokesperson was quoted by Dawn as saying.

Two bike-borne unidentified persons threw a grenade at the rally and fled the spot. The rally was being held to protest against India's move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

Among the 39 injured, one person was said to be in a critical condition while no fatalities were reported, said Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh Health Minister.

Five of the injured were earlier rushed to Al Mustafa Hospital, seven to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), 11 to Aga Khan University Hospital and 10 to Liaquat National Hospital.

The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), a banned outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three people were hurt in a cracker attack in the city's Korangi area, according to police. Unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle threw a homemade grenade at an estate agency at Nasir Jump, Korangi-I and escaped, according to Dawn.

The injured were shifted to JPMC. (ANI)

