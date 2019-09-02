3,931 patients undergoing treatment as dengue wreaks havoc in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 2 (ANI): As many as 3,931 patients suffering from dengue are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across Bangladesh, said officials of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

According to the DGHS, of the 3,931 dengue patients, around 2,177 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division while a total of 1,754 are hospitalized outside the capital, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Adding that as many as 71,962 patients got admitted to different hospitals and clinics across Bangladesh since January this year, the health department said, "Of them, 67,843 patients have returned home after recovery."

According to official data, dengue claimed 57 lives so far and 865 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours in Bangladesh. (ANI)

