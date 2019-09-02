Representative Image
Representative Image

3,931 patients undergoing treatment as dengue wreaks havoc in Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:33 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 2 (ANI): As many as 3,931 patients suffering from dengue are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across Bangladesh, said officials of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.
According to the DGHS, of the 3,931 dengue patients, around 2,177 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division while a total of 1,754 are hospitalized outside the capital, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Adding that as many as 71,962 patients got admitted to different hospitals and clinics across Bangladesh since January this year, the health department said, "Of them, 67,843 patients have returned home after recovery."
According to official data, dengue claimed 57 lives so far and 865 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours in Bangladesh. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:23 IST

Afgan President discusses draft framework deal between US and Taliban

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad have deliberated upon the draft framework agreement between the US and the Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:53 IST

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Family members of Noor Mohammad Dar, a truck driver killed by stone pelters in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, is facing immense difficulties as they have lost the only bread earner of the family.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:48 IST

India builds school in eastern Jhapa district of Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 02 (ANI): The Government of India on Monday handed over a newly built school infrastructure in Eastern Jhapa District, the home district of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:31 IST

Hurricane Dorian claims first casualty in Bahamas

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 2 (ANI): An eight-year-old boy died after Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm, made landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:27 IST

Pakistan has no locus standi on J-K: Rajnath to Japanese PM

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Pakistan has no 'locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:57 IST

Sanjiv Ranjan concurrently accredited as India's envoy to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Sanjiv Ranjan, India's Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Ecuador, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:44 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in North Korea on 3-day visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a three-day visit to North Korea where he's likely to deliberate upon among other things Pyongyang's widely scrutinised nuclear programme.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:16 IST

Hindu women in Nepal celebrate Teej festival

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 2 (ANI): The Hindu women across Nepal celebrated 'Teej' festival on Monday. Devotees thronged various temples of Lord Shiva including Pashupatinath temple here to offer prayers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:07 IST

Rajnath Singh pays homage to Japan's SDF forces

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday evening (local time) paid his respects to Japanese self-defence forces (SDF) personnel, who died in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at Ichigaya.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Afghanistan: 6 killed in explosion in Kunduz

Kunduz [Afghanistan], Sept 02 (ANI): At least six security personnel were killed in an explosion in Kunduz city, reported Tolo News.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:07 IST

Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, bilateral ties with New...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met New Zealand's Leader of Opposition Simon Bridges and held discussions on Indo-Pacific and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

Meeting between Kulbushan Jadhav, Indian Deputy High...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): The meeting between India's Deputy Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Indian Kulbushan Jadhav has concluded in Islamabad, sources told ANI

Read More
iocl