4 blasts hit Kabul city, no casualties reported

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 11 (ANI): At least four blasts have occurred in Tahia Maskan area of Kabul city on Monday morning, security officials told Tolo News.

However, no casualties have been reported following the explosions, officials stated.

"None of the explosions caused any casualties," they said.

The security forces said that the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and government vehicles were the target of the blasts.

On Sunday night, two explosions were reported from Caharrahi Qambar and one explosion was reported from the Hootkhil area, according to officials.

Since last night, seven explosions have occurred in different parts of Kabul city.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far. (ANI)

