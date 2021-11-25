4 children killed in two blasts in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): Four children were killed and one other suffered injuries in two explosions in Afghanistan.

In the country's national capital of Kabul, a bomb struck a civilian vehicle at a busy traffic circle in Karte Parwan locality, Police District 2 at about 4:15 pm local time, causing no casualties, Qari Saeed Khosty, spokesman of the Afghan Ministry of Interior, wrote on Twitter.



Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and damaged several vehicles, Xinhua reported citing eyewitnesses.

Earlier on Thursday, four children were killed and one child was wounded after some explosive remnants exploded by accident on the outskirts of Taluqan, capital of northern Takhar province,

The obvious target of the blast remained unknown and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since Taliban's takeover in mid-August. (ANI)

