4 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships cross Taiwan Strait

Taipei [Taiwan], September 4 (ANI): After the US approved USD 1.1 billion arms package to Taiwan, four aircraft and five ships from China's military crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The Ministry of National Defence said it had tracked four aircraft and five ships from China's military around the country by 5 pm Saturday (September 3), reported Taiwan News.

Two Chengdu J-10 multi-role combat aircraft of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait at its southern end, the ministry said on Twitter.

Taiwan tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and air defence missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, while also issuing radio warnings, reported Taiwan News.

The incursions come after the US announcement of selling a USD 1.17 billion arms package to Taiwan. The deal covered Harpoon anti-ship missiles, Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles, and radar equipment.

China's embassy in Washington threatened counter-measures if the US did not revoke the latest weapons agreement, while Taiwan's Presidential Office and Ministry of National Defence expressed gratitude for the Biden administration's support for the country's defence needs, reported Taiwan News.

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan had tracked 19 aircraft and three ships from China's military around the country by 5 pm.



Four of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes entered the southwest sector of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft were two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 ASW anti-submarine plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare aeroplane, the ministry said on Twitter.

The country has been facing more aggressive actions from China's military, especially following the August 2-3 visit by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Live-fire missile tests, large-scale military manoeuvres all along China's coast, warplanes crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, and civilian drones flying over Taiwan-held islands close to China have all become more commonplace since Pelosi's trip.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence moved anti-drone guns to the offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu following several incidents with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) believed to have flown in from China, reported Taiwan News.

Civilian drones have been spotted above Taiwan-held islands close to the coast of China's Fujian Province for several days, with one of them shot down over the sea in Kinmen County on Thursday after it failed to heed warnings.

The appearance of the UAVs is seen as yet another sign of China's provocative behaviour, in addition to recent large-scale military manoeuvres and the almost daily incursions of Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), reported Taiwan News. (ANI)

