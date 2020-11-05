4 dead, 4 missing in coal mine accident in China

Xian [China], November 05 (ANI/Xinhua): A suspected gas outburst in a coal mine in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Wednesday left four dead while the search is on for four others who are believed to be missing.



A total of 42 miners were working in the mine operated by Qiaoziliang Coal Industry Co. Ltd. in Tongchuan City when the accident took place around 1 p.m. Among them, 34 workers have been lifted out safely.

Meanwhile, rescuers have retrieved the bodies of the four miners killed in the accident.

Experts have worked out gas discharge systems and restored ventilation, power supply and transportation under the mine to enable rescuers to carry out search and rescue operations. (ANI/Xinhua)

