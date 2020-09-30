4 die, 12 injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 30 (ANI): Four people were killed and 12 others got injured following an explosion in the northern Pakistani city of Mardan on Tuesday.

The blast happened in the Judge Bazar area in Mardan, Samaa TV reported.

According to the local police, the nature of the blast is yet to be determined. The police said a gas can explosion caused the blast, however, the exact origin is undetermined.



Soon after the explosion, the injured persons were shifted to a local hospital.

There is reportedly a child among those killed by the blast, police said.

Further probe is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

