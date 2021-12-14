4 foreign children killed, 2 wounded in apartment fire in Istanbul

Istanbul [Turkey], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Four foreign children were killed and two people wounded when a fire erupted in the wee hours of Tuesday at an apartment building in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, the Governor's office announced.



The office said in a statement that the fire broke out at around 2:50 a.m. local time (2350 GMT on Monday) in the basement of a five-story building in the Esenyurt district located on the European side of the city.

Four children with foreign nationality lost their lives to the blaze, while their mother and another kid were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, it added.

"A judicial and administrative investigation has been initiated regarding the issue," the statement noted, without revealing further details. (ANI/Xinhua)

