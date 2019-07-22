4 hikers dead in floods in China's Jiangxi

Jiangxi [China], July 22 (ANI): Local authorities on Monday said that four hikers had lost their lives due to floods here.

At least 285 hikers from three tourist groups were trapped due to the floods which were triggered by heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reported.

The Jiangxi provincial emergency management bureau has since announced that all those who were reported to be missing have been found.

More than 530 rescuers were sent to the affected area by the local authorities. (ANI)

