4 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 2 (ANI): Four Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

The four men were fishing in the Northern sea area off the Kovalam Lighthouse on Wednesday when the Lankan navy personnel, who were on a routine patrol in the area, arrested them and seized their fishing trawler, reported Colombo Page.

The apprehended fishermen were handed over to a Sri Lanka Coast Guard craft and were later escorted to the naval base SLNS Elara.

The fishermen are expected to be handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for further action. (ANI)

