Indian Navy
Indian Navy

4 Indian Navy clearance divers participate in Mine Warfare Exercise in Japan

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:41 IST

Mutsu [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Four Indian Navy clearance divers participated in Mine Warfare Exercise which is underway in Mutsu Bay in Japan.
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), US Navy and participants from the Indian Navy commenced Mine Warfare Exercise 2JA 2019 off the coast of northern Japan, July 18.
The Indian Navy this year took part in an annual exercise series with the US Navy and JMSDF.
"Countering the mine threat is an essential mission that enables us to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region," said Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, Rear Adm. Fred Kacher. "The value of the relationships we build with our partners and allies as we conduct combined drills and exercises in this vital region cannot be overstated. Training and operating together during exercise 2JA will keep our mine warfare skills sharp and our partnership strong."
During the exercise, participating units practiced unit-level mine warfare tactics to include sweeping, hunting, and mine detection.
"Mine Squadron 2 and Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 will work together throughout the exercise to direct mine hunting tasks U.S. and JMSDF ships. This training will allow all the units to practice communicating and operating in a combined environment and learn to maximize their cumulative mine hunting capability," said US Navy, in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:27 IST

US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take actions in order to defeat terrorist organisations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:17 IST

US calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Condemning continuous airstrikes by Russia and the Syrian government in Idlib province, the United States on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to end the "humanitarian disaster".

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 05:33 IST

Pak's point of view was not appropriately presented in front of...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Asserting that it is time to reset Pakistan and US relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that, in the past, Islamabad's point of view was not "appropriately presented" in front of Washington.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 04:20 IST

US confirms Trump nominee Mark Esper's appointment as Secretary...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed former soldier Mark Esper as the new secretary of defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 03:36 IST

Italy to work with Boris Johnson to ensure orderly Brexit: PM

Rome [Italy], July 24 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday said that Italy will work with newly elected Boris Johnson on ensuring orderly Brexit and to assure that the United Kingdom remains as "important and reliable partner of the European Union"

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 02:00 IST

Britons call Boris Johnson 'Britain's Trump': US President

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that people like him that why they are calling new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Britain Trump"

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:52 IST

US: Imran Khan meets Pompeo

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in the United States for a three-day visit, met US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:30 IST

2 killed, 20 injured in Quetta blast

Quetta [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Atleast two people killed and over 20 others suffered injuries in a bomb explosion in Quetta of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:18 IST

Media in Pak has more freedom than in Britain: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made a bizarre claim that the media in his country has more freedom than that in Britain since he has assumed office, going by what they are allowed to report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:14 IST

Will persuade Taliban to hold talks with Afghan govt: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would meet representatives of Taliban after his return home from the US to persuade them to initiate talks with the Afghanistan government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:54 IST

11 killed in landslides in western Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 23 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed, while two others went missing, after landslides, triggered by incessant rains, buried houses in Nepal's western district of Gulmi on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:48 IST

IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent for FY20

Washington DC [India], July 23 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its projection for India's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 7 per cent for the fiscal year 2019-20 owing to the "weaker-than-expected outlook" for the domestic demand.

Read More
iocl