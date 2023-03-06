4 IS-Khorasan commanders wanted in India killed in separate shootouts in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 6 (ANI): Four Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) commanders wanted in India have been killed in separate shootouts in Pakistan and Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The four wanted commanders identified as Syed Noor Shalobar, Syed Khalid Raza, Ejaz Ahmed Ahangar alias Abu Usman al-Kashmiri and Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiaz Alam were eliminated in separate shootouts within a month.

The Islamic State - Khorasan Province is an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group active in South Asia and Central Asia.

According to Khaama Press, Syed Noor Shalobar was assassinated on Friday by unknown gunmen in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of Pakistan. Shalobar was responsible for recruitment and spreading terror in Kashmir Valley and "was allegedly working closely with Pakistan Army and ISI," the report stated.

Another commander of IS, Syed Khalid Raza, was on last Monday, killed in Karachi, Pakistan. The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) claimed responsibility for his killing.

Bashir Ahmad Peer, another IS commander, was last month, killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan. He was involved in several online activities to mobilize ex-militants to help organizations like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.



Ejaz Amin Ahangar, known as Abu Osman Al-Kashmiri, a senior commander of the Islamic State of Khorasan, was killed in the southern province of Afghanistan last week.

According to intelligence authorities and his family members, Abu Osman is thought to have been slain in southern Afghanistan. He is accused of being the leader of an Islamic State cell responsible for a string of suicide attacks by Indian nationals in Kabul and Jalalabad, according to Khaama Press.

Abu Osman was previously a part of the "Mujahideen Movement" in Kashmir, Pakistan. In 2015, he eventually joined ISIS after initially joining Al-Qaeda. Abu Osman has reportedly been slain by the Taliban and was discovered dead in Afghanistan's Kunar Province.

In addition, in a separate special operation launched by the Taliban earlier last week, two ISIS members including a top commander were killed in Kabul.

According to Mujahid, one of the terrorists murdered was Qari Fateh, the intelligence chief and former minister of war for the IS-Khorasan province.

The statement added that Qari Fateh was the IS-K's primary plotter and was in charge of organising a number of attacks, including those on the diplomatic missions of China, Pakistan, and Russia in Kabul, according to Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State of Khorasan is the main adversary of the Taliban, aiming to kill Taliban forces, foreign citizens and people. (ANI)

