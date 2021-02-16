4 killed, 2 injured in separate attacks in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], February 16 (ANI): Four people, including a police force member, were killed in two separate attacks by unidentified gunmen in the city of Jalalabad city, the center of Nangarhar province, on Tuesday morning, TOLO News reported citing security sources.

According to the sources, the first incident took place at around 07:40 am (local time) in Jalalabad's PD3 after gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in which one policeman was killed and two others were injured.

However, the gunmen escaped from the area, said the sources.



The second incident took place 20 minutes later after unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle in Jalalabad's PD4 in which three people were killed, TOLO News reported citing the sources.

Two policemen and a doctor were the victims of the second attack, said a source in Jalalabad hospital.

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack including the Taliban. (ANI)

