4 killed, 200 houses damaged in Indonesia strong quake

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug. 3 (Xinhua/ANI): At least four people lost their lives and around 200 houses were damaged after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck off Banten province, near the island of Java in Indonesia on Friday, Head of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Doni Monardo said on Saturday.

The quake hit at 7:03 p.m. (local time), with the epicentre at 7.54 degrees south latitude and 104.58 degrees east longitude at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located 147 kilometres southwest of Sumur District in Banten province's Pandeglang regency.

"We will continue to monitor the damages caused by the earthquake on an hourly basis. At least 200 houses were damaged and four people killed so far in the quake," Doni added.

He said that those residents evacuated to shelters are returning homes.

Indonesian authorities have scaled-down Friday's quake to 6.9 magnitude from initial 7.4 magnitude. (Xinhua/ANI)

