4 killed, 8 injured in airplane crash in Russia's Kemerovo

Kemerovo [Russia], June 19 (ANI): At least four people were killed and eight others suffered injuries in an airplane crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region, local media reported city emergency department.

Eight people also suffered injuries after L-410 aircraft carrying 17 parachute jumpers crashed, TASS reported.



"L-410 aircraft took off from the Tanai airfield and then tumbled on the left-wing," a spokesman for the local emergencies ministry said.

"The aircraft carried 17 parachute jumpers. Seven dead and eight wounded," the spokesperson added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

