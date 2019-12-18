Jowzjan [Afghanistan], Dec 18 (ANI): At least four civilians were killed and one other suffered injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's northern Jowzjan province, Defence Ministry said.
The incident occurred in Qusteepe district's Jarqdouq area, the spokesman specified.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
4 killed in Afghanistan bomb explosion
ANI | Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:23 IST
