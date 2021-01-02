4 members of public uprising forces killed in clash against Taliban in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 2 (ANI): Four members of the public uprising forces, including their leader, were killed in a clash with the Taliban in Afghanistan's Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province.



Citing local officials, TOLO News reported that the Taliban has suffered "heavy casualties" in the clashes but the terrorist group has not responded to the report till now.

Meanwhile, the Nangarhar residents have blocked the Jalalabad-Torkham road over "increasing insecurity in Bati Kot district in the province".

The protesters said the government "is not supporting" the public uprising forces in the district, according to TOLO News. (ANI)

