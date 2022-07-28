4 million Indonesian medical workers to get 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Four million medical workers will receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine amid increasing transmissions triggered by the virus' sub-variants in Indonesia, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday.

Sadikin told local media that administering of the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine started in last August and now it is the time for a new immunity shot.

"So they need a fourth dose to re-strengthen their immune system. We prioritize medical workers," said Sadikin.



The available vaccine stock is sufficient for the use for all medical workers, Sadikin added.

The Southeast Asian country has seen a resurgence in cases recently, triggered by the spread of the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Authorities also have detected some cases with the BA.2.75 sub-variant which the World Health Organization has categorized as a Variant of Concern Lineage Under Monitoring. (ANI/Xinhua)



