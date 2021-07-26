4 Pak Army soldiers deployed for PoK polls killed in accident

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed after a vehicle carrying army personnel fell into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Laswa area on Sunday.

Pakistan's military media wing said three other soldiers and a civilian driver were also injured when the vehicle employed for election duty in PoK polls overturned while taking a turn in Laswa and fell into a ravine.

"The injured have been evacuated to (a) nearby medical facility for necessary medical care," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Earlier this month, PoK Chief Election Commissioner Abdul Rashid Sulehria had announced that the Pakistan army and Rangers would be deployed for security during the PoK polls.

Later, the PoK chief secretary (CS) ordered additional employment of personnel that had been requisitioned to maintain law and order.

They would be backed by 6000-7000 Pakistan Army personnel, PoK CS added. At least 43,500 personnel was said to be the heaviest deployment of troops in any PoK poll. (ANI)





