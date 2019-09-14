4 Pak soldiers killed in firing by terrorists near Afghan border

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 14 (ANI): Four soldiers of Pakistan army were killed and another sustained injuries in two separate incidents of firing by terrorists near Afghanistan border on Saturday.

According to the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first incident occurred in North Waziristan tribal district, where terrorists opened fire on a routine patrolling team of security forces near Abba Khel area on Friday night, Dawn reported.

ISPR also added that one army personnel and two terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire.

In another incident, terrorists opened fire from across the Pak-Afghan border on Army personnel who were involved in border fencing. As many as three soldiers died and another sustained injuries in the incident.

This comes less than two months after ten Pakistani armed forces personnel were killed by terrorists in a cross-border attack in North Waziristan district and four others in an assault in Kech district of Balochistan. (ANI)






