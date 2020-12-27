4 Pak soldiers killed in helicopter crash in PoK

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], December 27 (ANI): At least 4 Pakistan Army soldiers including two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in the Minimarg area of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan.



According to the Pakistani Army's statement, the helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during a casualty evacuation operation in the Minimarg area of Gilgit Baltistan, Geo News reported.

Both pilots -- Major M. Hussain and Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam, and soldier Muhammad Farooq -- were killed in the crash, the army confirmed.

The military chopper was evacuating the corpse of a soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to Combined Military Hospital located in Skardu when it crashed. (ANI)

