4 people injured in Quetta explosion

ANI | Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:07 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 7 (ANI): At least four people were injured in an explosion near Mecangi road in Quetta on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, those injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Geo News reported.
The nature of the blast is yet to be determined.
Police have cordoned off the area for a search operation. (ANI)

