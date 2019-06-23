Herat [Afghanistan], June 23 (ANI): At least four policemen were killed and another was injured in a Taliban attack on Saturday night in Herat province of Afghanistan, a police official said.
"Taliban launched a coordinated attack on a police checkpoint in Guzara district of Herat province Saturday, killing four policemen and injuring another," Sulaiman, the Guzara district police chief, told Xinhua.
A police armoured vehicle was also damaged by Taliban militants.
Taliban militants also suffered casualties and the number was not clear, police added. (ANI)
4 policemen killed in Taliban attack
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 16:58 IST
