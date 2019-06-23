4 policemen killed in Taliban attack

Herat [Afghanistan], June 23 (ANI): At least four policemen were killed and another was injured in a Taliban attack on Saturday night in Herat province of Afghanistan, a police official said.

"Taliban launched a coordinated attack on a police checkpoint in Guzara district of Herat province Saturday, killing four policemen and injuring another," Sulaiman, the Guzara district police chief, told Xinhua.

A police armoured vehicle was also damaged by Taliban militants.

Taliban militants also suffered casualties and the number was not clear, police added. (ANI)

