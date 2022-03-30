4 terrorists killed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): Four terrorists were killed in Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an exchange of fire with the Pakistan Army and province police, local media reported.

"The Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Police have gunned down four terrorists in Lakki Marwat's general area of Sheri Khel," Geo News reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Tuesday.



The incident took place on the night between March 28-29, when the army and police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation, ISPR said.

During the intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed and one terrorist was apprehended, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

The ISPR said a large number of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in kidnapping and terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces, Geo News reported. (ANI)

