Kabul [Afghanistan], March 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 82 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 23:47:05 IST, Lat: 36.53 & Long: 71.15, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 82km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Wednesday.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at a latitude of 36.53 and a longitude of 71.15.
Further details awited. (ANI)
4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2023 00:46 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], March 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 82 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).