40 people dead after fire breaks out aboard ferry in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 24 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed after a packed ferry caught fire on a river in the southern district of Jhalakathi in Bangladesh on Friday.

The death toll is likely to rise as many passengers sustained severe burn injuries, Dhaka Tribune reported.



"Of the 66 with up to 50% burns, 18 are women," said Dr Moniruzzaman, assistant director at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Barisal. "Three women and four men with life-threatening burns have been referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital as we've no dedicated burn unit."

Fire Service officials told the media that over 70 passengers were sent to the local hospitals. The fire is believed to have originated in the engine room and then ripped through the launch packed with people, he said.

Flames erupted around 3 am when the launch reached the Dapdapia area. The vessel then went to the Diakul area of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila and dropped anchor on the river bank. (ANI)

