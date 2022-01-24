42 killed, 76 injured in Afghanistan due to heavy snowfall

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 24 (ANI): At least 42 people have been killed and 76 wounded following heavy snowfall in Afghanistan, local media reported on Monday.

The State Ministry in Disaster Management affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said heavy snowfall in 15 provinces of Afghanistan killed 42 people while 76 were injured in the time span, Khaama Press reported.

State Ministry further stated over 2,000 houses were destroyed across Afghanistan in the past 20 days.



According to the officials in the Ministry of Disaster Management, the emergency aid to affected people have been delivered and they are working hard to prevent further calamities.

Meanwhile, Deputy of the Ministry Enayatullah Shuja said that hundreds of people were stranded on several highways due to heavy snowfall who have been rescued and that the rescue operation is still going on, Khaama Press reported.

Shuja further said that they are working with different aid agencies to deliver emergency assistance to those affected.

Earlier, two earthquakes in the western Badghis province also killed 28 people and destroyed up to 1,000 houses last week.

Freezing winter and heavy snowfall have contributed to the humanitarian crisis of Afghanistan due to vas unemployment, starvation, and drought. (ANI)

