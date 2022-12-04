4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck 412 kms ENE of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. It occurred at around 18:38:39 IST.

The latitude was found to be at 8.28 and longitude at 83.35. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)





