4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Fayzabad [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-12-2021, 10:17:15 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 72.18, Depth: 126 Km, Location: 145km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted NCS.

Afghanistan was hit by another earthquake recently, on November 20.

The said earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 316 kilometres south of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the NCS. (ANI)

